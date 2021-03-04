Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 04 2021
Faizan Lakhani

How did the virus enter the bio-secure bubble? PSL franchise owners raise questions

Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Mar 04, 2021

  • PSL franchise owners raise questions after tournament's postponement.
  • A meeting takes place between PCB officials, franchise owners.
  • Islamabad, Lahore's players tested positive today, say sources.

KARACHI: Following the postponement of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth-edition, a heated debate took place between the tournament's franchise owners and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials.

According to sources, during the meeting, questions were raised over how the coronavirus entered the bio-secure bubble.

Two teams were shifted to a hotel before the start of the tournament, and then they were transferred to another hotel, sources said.

Read more: PSL 2021 postponed due to COVID-19

The franchise owners, in the meeting, expressed anger at the PCB for holding other events at the hotel. At this, the PCB accepted its shortcomings.

According to sources, the two players who tested positive for the virus belonged to Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.

Read more: 'Nazar lag gai PSL ko', says Hasan Ali on PSL 2021 postponement


