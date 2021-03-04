How did the virus enter the bio-secure bubble? PSL franchise owners raise questions

PSL franchise owners raise questions after tournament's postponement.

A meeting takes place between PCB officials, franchise owners.

Islamabad, Lahore's players tested positive today, say sources.

KARACHI: Following the postponement of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth-edition, a heated debate took place between the tournament's franchise owners and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials.



According to sources, during the meeting, questions were raised over how the coronavirus entered the bio-secure bubble.

Two teams were shifted to a hotel before the start of the tournament, and then they were transferred to another hotel, sources said.

The franchise owners, in the meeting, expressed anger at the PCB for holding other events at the hotel. At this, the PCB accepted its shortcomings.

According to sources, the two players who tested positive for the virus belonged to Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.

