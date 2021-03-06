Can't connect right now! retry
Did PM Imran Khan give Sheikh Rasheed a cold shoulder after winning vote of confidence?

Prime Minister Imran Khan, following the Speaker's announcement of his victory in the vote of confidence in the National Assembly, shook hands with the lawmakers present there.

However, after shaking hands with former federal minister and MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the premier walked on by and did not shake hands with Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed.

It is not known whether the prime minister saw the federal minister extending his hand towards the premier or not.

PM Imran Khan emerged victorious after obtaining 178 of the required 172 votes of trust from Lower House members amid the Opposition's boycott from the session.

