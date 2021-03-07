WATCH: Here is a list of politicians who were victims of assault

Sunday Mar 07, 2021
Pakistanis like to express their love for celebrities and politicians. However, unfortunately, the same is the case when they dislike someone.
Recently, during Prime Minister Imran Khan's vote of confidence session in the National Assembly, a few PML-N leaders arrived outside the parliament to address a press conference, where they took shots at the government and the premier.
Trouble brewed as PTI supporters — who had showed up to express support for the prime minister — circled the PML-N leadership and went as far as hitting PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal with a shoe, and smacking Musadik Malik on the head.
However, this wasn't an isolated or unprecedented incident in Pakistan's several decades of politics, as there have been multiple occasions where politicians have either faced harassment or assault.
Geo.tv takes you down memory lane where several ministers were assaulted and when objects were hurled at them during public events.