WATCH: Here is a list of politicians who were victims of assault

Former PM Nawaz Sharif hit with a shoe (L), PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal hit with shoe (Middle) and PTI's Aleem Khan hit with a shoe as he stands beside PTI chief Imran Khan. Photo: Twitter

PTI supporters clashed with PML-N leaders on Saturday outside the parliament.

PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal was hit with a shoe while Musadik Malik was smacked on the head.

Pakistanis like to express their love for celebrities and politicians. However, unfortunately, the same is the case when they dislike someone.

Recently, during Prime Minister Imran Khan's vote of confidence session in the National Assembly, a few PML-N leaders arrived outside the parliament to address a press conference, where they took shots at the government and the premier.

Trouble brewed as PTI supporters — who had showed up to express support for the prime minister — circled the PML-N leadership and went as far as hitting PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal with a shoe, and smacking Musadik Malik on the head.

However, this wasn't an isolated or unprecedented incident in Pakistan's several decades of politics, as there have been multiple occasions where politicians have either faced harassment or assault.

Geo.tv takes you down memory lane where several ministers were assaulted and when objects were hurled at them during public events.





