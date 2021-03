Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Instagram

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will "soon" be engaged to former skipper Shahid Afridi's daughter, it emerged on Saturday night.

Shaheen Afridi's father, Ayaz Khan said that the family had asked Shahid Afridi for his daughter's hand in marriage and had received a positive response.

He said that an engagement ceremony will "soon" will take place.

According to Ayaz Khan, the two families have "long-standing ties".