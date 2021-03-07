Can't connect right now! retry
Karachi Express accident: Azam Swati vows stern action against the guilty

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati said he would not tolerate the negligence of whoever is involved in the mishap that took place in Sunday’s wee hours.

At least a woman was killed and multiple other passengers received injuries when their Lahore-bound train - the Karachi Express - met an accident between Panu Aqil and Rohri.

If the train driver is found guilty, he will not be spared and action will be initiated against him, he said while talking to local media.

The initial report of the unfortunate incident will be received in four to five days, said the minister, adding the railways officials reached the spot to compile the initial report.

The Railways minister said he had been directly monitoring the rescue operation, adding the railway officials and police made it to the mishap site on time.

The federal minister also lauded the role played by the Sukkur commissioner. Azam Swati said the security of the passengers is his top priority. 

