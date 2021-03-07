PML-N convenes important meeting to discuss PDM’s action plan

According to sources, 17 senior leaders of PML-N will attend the meeting. File photo.

PML-N will hold an important meeting to discuss plans for the long march today.



The meeting will be held at Fazal Chaudhry's residence in Islamabad.

The PML-N will hold an important meeting to discuss plans related to the anti-government long march which will be organised by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Sunday (today).

According to sources, 17 senior leaders of the PML-N will attend the meeting, which will be held at Fazal Chaudhry's residence in Islamabad.

The meeting will review the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan while Opposition leaders are also expected to formulate a plan-of-action on proposals for the long march.

The PDM has announced a long march in Islamabad on March 26.

In this regard, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had clarified that the Opposition's leaders and workers will not arrive in Islamabad for a short stay but will sit there and protest against the government till their demands are not met.



Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged victorious after obtaining 178 of the required 172 votes of trust from National Assembly members.

After the events that transpired on March 3, when the government candidate Abdul Hafeez Sheikh lost to the opposition nominee Yousuf Raza Gillani in the Senate race for the Islamabad general seat, the prime minister voluntarily announced that he will seek a vote of confidence from the parliament at 12:15pm on Saturday — a bold move that sent shock waves across the nation.