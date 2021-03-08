Fazl to convene PDM meeting in Islamabad today

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has convened a PDM meeting in Islamabad today.

The meeting will decide future strategy on ousting the PTI-led government among other matters.

The PDM has announced a long march in Islamabad on March 26.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has convened a PDM meeting in Islamabad today.



According to sources, the meeting, to be chaired by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, will decide future strategy to oust the PTI-led government.

Besides reviewing the process of the vote of confidence sought and secured by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the meeting will also discuss a strategy for the Opposition's planned Long March and the election of the Senate chairman.

Read more: PML-N convenes important meeting to discuss PDM’s action plan

The PDM has previously announced a long march to Islamabad on March 26.

In this regard, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had earlier clarified that the Opposition's leaders and workers will not arrive in Islamabad for a short stay but will sit there and protest against the government till their demands are met.

Yesterday, the PML-N also held an important meeting to discuss plans related to the anti-government long march.

In addition, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Hamza Shahbaz also met to discuss important political developments, including the possibility of an in-house change in the Punjab Assembly.