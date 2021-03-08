Pakistani women deserve immense respect, gratitude, says COAS on International Women's Day

COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa says Pakistani women contributed immensely for glory and honour of the nation.

COAS acknowledges that women have been at "forefront" in the fight against coronavirus.

ISPR Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar shares Gen Bajwa's message on International Women's Day.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday that Pakistani women deserved "immense respect and gratitude" for the work they have been doing in the country.



“Pakistani women contributed immensely for glory and honour of our nation," said Gen Bajwa in his message on account of International Women's Day.

The message was shared by ISPR Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar on his Twitter account.

The COAS acknowledged that women have been at the forefront in the fight against coronavirus.

"Women in uniform have proved their mettle by contributing copiously in diverse fields serving the nation and humanity," said the COAS.

He added that women deserve "immense respect and gratitude”.

International Women's Day

International Women’s Day is being observed worldwide to acknowledge the outstanding contributions by women in different fields across the globe.

The day is celebrated all across the globe every year on March 8.

This year's theme for the International Women's Day is “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”.

Women's Day in Pakistan

Pakistan is also celebrating women's day with different seminars, conferences, and events in the country to highlight the significance of the undeniable role of women in shaping society.

Apart from the Aurat March that is scheduled to be held on Monday (today) at Karachi’s Frere Hall, events related to the international day are being organised across the country.