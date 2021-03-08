Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Mar 08 2021
By
Web Desk

International Women's Day being celebrated across the world today

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 08, 2021

International Women’s Day is celebrated all across the globe every year on March 8. Photo: Geo Illustrations/File
  • International Women’s Day is being celebrated worldwide.
  • This year's theme for International Women's Day is “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”.
  • Pakistan is also celebrating women's day with different seminars, conferences, and events across the country.

International Women’s Day is being observed worldwide to acknowledge the outstanding contributions by women in different fields across the globe.

International Women’s Day is celebrated all across the globe every year on March 8.

This year's theme for International Women's Day is “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”.

Besides celebrating women's achievements, the day also aims to raise awareness about women's equality, lobby for accelerated gender parity, and raise funds for female-focused charities.

Read more: Five facts about International Women´s Day that people may not know

In 1977 the UN and other international organisations officially declared March 8 as International Women´s Day.

Women's Day in Pakistan

Pakistan is also celebrating women's day with different seminars, conferences, and events in the country to highlight the significance of the undeniable role of women in shaping society.

Read more: Geo News pays tribute to Pakistani women on International Women's Day

Apart from the Aurat March that is scheduled to be held on Monday (today) at Karachi’s Frere Hall, events related to the international day are being organised across the country.

In order to facilitate traffic, alternate traffic routes and other updates have already been shared from some of the cities organising the Aurat March 2021.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan raises issue of fake COVID-19 vaccine at UN forum

Pakistan raises issue of fake COVID-19 vaccine at UN forum
Video scandal: Gilani’s son says conscience clear, ready to appear at any forum

Video scandal: Gilani’s son says conscience clear, ready to appear at any forum
ECP seeks evidence of vote sale in Senate elections from PTI MPA

ECP seeks evidence of vote sale in Senate elections from PTI MPA
Mukhtaran Mai lends support to Aurat March Multan, to join Monday's protest

Mukhtaran Mai lends support to Aurat March Multan, to join Monday's protest
Security forces eliminate 4 terrorists in North and South Waziristan: ISPR

Security forces eliminate 4 terrorists in North and South Waziristan: ISPR
'Govt will pay heavy price for assault against PML-N leaders,' Maryam Nawaz says

'Govt will pay heavy price for assault against PML-N leaders,' Maryam Nawaz says
PML-Q turns down request to support PDM in Senate chairman election

PML-Q turns down request to support PDM in Senate chairman election
Aurat March 2021: What are participants demanding this year?

Aurat March 2021: What are participants demanding this year?
K-Electric's 'Roshni Baji' programme, women grid officers to boost gender-diversity in power sector

K-Electric's 'Roshni Baji' programme, women grid officers to boost gender-diversity in power sector
Aurat March 2021: Traffic routes and strategies for Int'l Women's Day rallies across Pakistan

Aurat March 2021: Traffic routes and strategies for Int'l Women's Day rallies across Pakistan
Geo News pays tribute to Pakistani women on International Women's Day

Geo News pays tribute to Pakistani women on International Women's Day

Latest

view all