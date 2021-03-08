International Women's Day being celebrated across the world today

International Women’s Day is celebrated all across the globe every year on March 8. Photo: Geo Illustrations/File

This year's theme for International Women's Day is “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”.

Besides celebrating women's achievements, the day also aims to raise awareness about women's equality, lobby for accelerated gender parity, and raise funds for female-focused charities.

In 1977 the UN and other international organisations officially declared March 8 as International Women´s Day.

Women's Day in Pakistan



Pakistan is also celebrating women's day with different seminars, conferences, and events in the country to highlight the significance of the undeniable role of women in shaping society.

Apart from the Aurat March that is scheduled to be held on Monday (today) at Karachi’s Frere Hall, events related to the international day are being organised across the country.

In order to facilitate traffic, alternate traffic routes and other updates have already been shared from some of the cities organising the Aurat March 2021.