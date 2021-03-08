Can't connect right now! retry
What was Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s flower girl feud about?

Meghan Markle recently came forth and denied claims that she made Kate Middleton cry, claiming it was the other way around.

Following her admission that it was the Duchess of Cambridge who had left her weeping before her 2018 wedding over the dresses of the flower girls, many royal fans were left wondering what the feud between the two royal wives actually was.

To recap, last year, rumours had erupted that the Duchess of Sussex made Kate cry prior to her wedding at the rehearsal.

Tatler had reported the story citing anonymous sources, claiming: "It was a hot day and apparently there was a row over whether the bridesmaids should wear tights or not. Kate, following protocol, felt that they should. Meghan didn't want them to.”

"The photographs suggest that Meghan won,” the writer of the Tatler piece, Anna Pasternak wrote.

"Kate, who has impeccable manners, sought the opportunity to put Meghan in her place, reprimanding her for speaking imperiously to her Kensington Palace staff," the journalist added.

However, the entire claim was rejected by a Kensington Palace spokesperson who said: "This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication."

On Sunday, Meghan told Oprah what had actually happened that day: “A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something. Yes the issue was correct about flower girl dresses. She made me cry and it really hurt my feelings.... I thought in the context of everything else going on in the days before the wedding, didn't it make sense to do what everyone else was doing knowing what was going on with my dad and whatnot.”

