Michael Gunning tastes same brunt as Caroline amid Adam Peaty's family feud

Adam Peaty's wedding to Holly Ramsay has been the talk of the town amid an ongoing feud with his family.

Now, it has been claimed that Adam did not attend fellow Olympic swimmer Michael Gunning to his wedding, which took place on December, 27, at Bath Abbey, after Michael allegedly got 'too close' to Adam's estranged mother, Caroline.

Caroline was left devastated when she was disinvited last month when a feud erupted over her not being invited to Holly's hen do.

Just days before their wedding, Michel shared a cryptic post about being 'dropped by friends and left broken by them' as he reflected on the past year.

Sources claim that Michael - who did attend the newlyweds' engagement party last year - was uninvited because he got too close to Caroline.

An insider told The Sun: 'It’s not just Adam’s family who’ve been affected by the wedding feud, some old friends have been too. Michael was once very close to Adam and Holly and even attended their engagement party last year.

'But he was uninvited from the wedding as he got too close to Caroline, who has been vocal about being estranged from her son.

'The family have been in touch with him and he said he is feeling very hurt by the couple – especially Adam, given how publicly supportive he was of Adam when he went through a rough time in 2023.

'Given how close they once were, Michael never would have seen this coming. Adam really has broken us all by acting this way and now to hurt and snub Michael, the kindest and most genuine person out there, says it all really. It’s clear how much Adam has changed.'

Adam and former Great Britain and Jamaica swimmer Michael trained alongside each other in the Team GB squad.