Tom Hiddleston finally speaks about welcoming second child with Zawe Ashton

Zawe Ashton already dropped hints about giving birth to baby no.2 in November

December 31, 2025

Tom Hiddleston has officially confirmed that he has welcomed baby number two with Zawe Ashton.

The couple, who is currently engaged, met each other for the first time in 2019 during the East End/Broadway revival of Betrayal, in which they played a married couple.

Since then, the duo kept their relationship a secret until 2021 when they were spotted vacationing together.

The two welcomed their first child in October 2022, the same year they got engaged. Tom and Zawe have also now welcomed their child.

Even though, they did not publicly announce the birth of their newborn, but Zawe dropped hints somewhere in November when she shared a post about her postpartum journey.

Finally, the Loki star has confirmed about his second child with the 41-year-old British actress during an interview with GQ.

While promoting his upcoming show The Night Manager season 2, the 44-year-old spoke about welcoming baby no.2.

He described it as, “The most beautiful, profound, earth-shattering, life-altering experience.”

Both Hiddleston and Ashton have remained lowkey about their private life. Despite having two children now, neither of the child’s name or gender has been disclosed by the parents. 

