Bethenny Frankel apologises after blasting Meghan Markle ahead of Oprah interview

Bethenny Frankel posted an apology note after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's CBS sit-down aired last night

Bethenny Frankel is taking her vicious words back after watching Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey.



Taking to Twitter, Frankel posted an apology note after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's CBS sit-down aired on Sunday.

"I watched M & H sit down," the Real Housewives of New York City alum wrote.

"Emotional distress & racism must feel suffocating & powerless. I'm a polarizing, unfiltered(often to a fault)flawed person w a voice. When I heard of the interview,during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice. I'm sorry if it hurt or offended you," she added.

The drama ensued when Frankel lashed out at Meghan ahead of her explosive tell-all.

"Cry me a river...the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals. Thinking face #MARRY," she had said.