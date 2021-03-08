Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Mar 08 2021
By
Web Desk

International Women’s Day: Pakistani cricketers share thoughtful words

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 08, 2021

Pakistani's captain Babar Azam (left) and former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed. — File photos
  • Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz share their thoughts.
  • Wahab says women will do anything to support their families.
  • The day is celebrated to acknowledge women's contributions.

Several Pakistani cricketers took to Twitter on Monday and shared thoughtful and heartwarming messages on International Women’s Day.

Pakistani captain Babar Azam, former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, pacer Wahab Riaz, and all-rounder Shoaib Malik were among many who shared Women’s Day messages.

“She believed she could, so she did. #InternationalWomensDay” Babar wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Wahab appreciated women’s contribution to society saying they would do anything to support their families.

“A very happy #WomensDay to all the beautiful and amazing women around the world,” he said. “They would do whatever they can to support and inspire their family. You are vital and very special. Stay blessed,” he added.

Former captain Sarfaraz said: “Happy #WomensDay to all the incredible ladies out there. Shine on.. not today but every day!”

International Women’s Day is celebrated across the globe every year on March 8 to acknowledge the contributions of women in different fields and to raise awareness about women’s rights.

Related items

Check out women's day wishes from other cricketers below:


More From Sports:

Shahid Afridi shares a heartwarming message on International Women's Day

Shahid Afridi shares a heartwarming message on International Women's Day
Virat Kohli shares adorable picture of newborn with Anushka on Women's Day

Virat Kohli shares adorable picture of newborn with Anushka on Women's Day
PCB to announce squad for tour of South Africa, Zimbabwe on March 10: sources

PCB to announce squad for tour of South Africa, Zimbabwe on March 10: sources
Watch: Sarfaraz Ahmed shares video of Multan Sultans’ pacer Shahnawaz Dahani garlanded with rose petals

Watch: Sarfaraz Ahmed shares video of Multan Sultans’ pacer Shahnawaz Dahani garlanded with rose petals
Big blow to BCCI: T20 World Cup in India may not go 'as per plan', says ICC chief

Big blow to BCCI: T20 World Cup in India may not go 'as per plan', says ICC chief
Shaheen Shah Afridi thanks 'Lala' for prayers for his continued success

Shaheen Shah Afridi thanks 'Lala' for prayers for his continued success
Shahid Afridi responds to reports of his daughter's planned engagement to Shaheen Afridi

Shahid Afridi responds to reports of his daughter's planned engagement to Shaheen Afridi
This hilarious shaadi song video of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahid Afridi will leave you in splits

This hilarious shaadi song video of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahid Afridi will leave you in splits
Aisam ul Haq bows out from playing Singles tennis matches for Pakistan

Aisam ul Haq bows out from playing Singles tennis matches for Pakistan
Netizens celebrate Shaheen Afridi engagement news, congratulate Shahid Afridi

Netizens celebrate Shaheen Afridi engagement news, congratulate Shahid Afridi

It's official: Shaheen Shah to be engaged to Shahid Afridi's daughter

It's official: Shaheen Shah to be engaged to Shahid Afridi's daughter
Shaheen Shah Afridi to 'soon' be engaged to Shahid Afridi's daughter

Shaheen Shah Afridi to 'soon' be engaged to Shahid Afridi's daughter

Latest

view all