International Women’s Day: Pakistani cricketers share thoughtful words

Pakistani's captain Babar Azam (left) and former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed. — File photos

Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz share their thoughts.

Wahab says women will do anything to support their families.

The day is celebrated to acknowledge women's contributions.

Several Pakistani cricketers took to Twitter on Monday and shared thoughtful and heartwarming messages on International Women’s Day.



Pakistani captain Babar Azam, former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, pacer Wahab Riaz, and all-rounder Shoaib Malik were among many who shared Women’s Day messages.

“She believed she could, so she did. #InternationalWomensDay” Babar wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Wahab appreciated women’s contribution to society saying they would do anything to support their families.

“A very happy #WomensDay to all the beautiful and amazing women around the world,” he said. “They would do whatever they can to support and inspire their family. You are vital and very special. Stay blessed,” he added.

Former captain Sarfaraz said: “Happy #WomensDay to all the incredible ladies out there. Shine on.. not today but every day!”

International Women’s Day is celebrated across the globe every year on March 8 to acknowledge the contributions of women in different fields and to raise awareness about women’s rights.

