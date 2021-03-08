Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be stripped of royal titles after breaking Megxit deal

Royal courtiers met last week to discuss stripping Harry and Meghna's of their royal titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on the brink of losing all royal titles after they broke their Megxit deal with an explosive chat with Oprah Winfrey.



According to Page Six, royal courtiers met last week to discuss stripping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of all titles, at Sandringham Castle.

Sources told The Times of London, “I don’t think that after this interview, anything is off the table, to be honest,” they said referring to the potential stripping of the pair’s titles.

Such a move would be “a big step,” the source added, stressing that it highlights how “cheesed off” Queen Elizabeth II is over the “circus” around the Oprah Winfrey special airing.

Another source told the UK publication that Harry and Meghan are “playing with fire” with the “very high-stakes” interview.

A third one said, “The response will depend very much on if they go after the institution or the people” in the royal family. If they go after the people, the people will come out swinging. The institution can take the blows, the people cannot.

“The institution is not at war, the Sussexes are at war,“ the source said.