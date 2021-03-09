Did Princess Diana foresee Prince Harry's departure from Royal Family?

Princess Diana, according to Prince Harry, had predicted his departure from the Royal Family as she left him money to fund his way out.



The Duke of Sussex has made a shocking revelation about her late mom's sixth sense, saying The Princess of Wales had foreseen Megxit in her life and left him money to escape the Royal Family.



Harry shared his thoughts about it during the latest interview with Oprah Winfrey, saying he was able to make the choice owing to the inheritance his late mother left him as the rest of his family cut him off financially.



Diana also left her sons a number of personal items including designer dresses and jewellery she had worn and items from the family's Kensington Palace home.

"I think she saw it coming," he explained to the famous TV icon during the show.

Harry also shed light on financial support from the royals, saying it came to an end when he and Meghan moved to the United States last year.

"I have what my mum left me and without that we wouldn’t have been able to do this. It’s like she saw it coming and she’s been with us through this whole process," he added.

Princess Diana reportedly left Harry and William £6.5 million before her tragic death in a car crash in 1997 with the money invested so that Harry received roughly £10 million when he turned 30..

