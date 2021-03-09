Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 09 2021
PM Imran Khan welcomes senator-elect Abdul Qadir into PTI

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

  • PTI's senate ticket to Abdul Qadir had created rift among the party.
  • Qadir reposes trust in PM Imran Khan's leadership.
  • He was elected as an independent candidate from Balochistan.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday welcomed senator-elect from Balochistan Mohammad Abdul Qadir into the PTI fold.

Abdul Qadir was elected as an independent candidate from Balochistan on March 3 polls.

He called on the prime minister today and reposed confidence in his leadership. 

PM Imran has welcomed him into the party.

Read more: Abdul Qadir 'wholeheartedly accepts' PTI's decision to retract Senate nomination

Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak and PTI chief organiser Saifullah Niazi were also present in the meeting.

Muhammad Abdul Qadir was the independent candidate for the Senate election with the joint support of PTI and the Balochistan Awami Party.

The local PTI chapters had revolted against the central party leadership for awarding the Senate ticket to Qadir after which the decision was taken back and the ticket was given to Syed Zahoor Agha, who later withdrew from the race.

Read more: PTI's Senate candidate from Balochistan was earlier suspended from party: report


