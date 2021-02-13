Abdul Qadir 'wholeheartedly accepts' PTI's decision to retract Senate nomination

MPA Abdul Qadir. — Twitter

Abdul Qadir on Saturday said that he "wholeheartedly accepts" PTI's decision of retracting the Senate ticket from him, vowing that he would even "sacrifice his life" for Prime Minister Imran Khan.



Speaking in Geo News programme "Naya Pakistan", he said that he "has been and will always remain a supporter of Imran Khan".



Qadir said he was born and brought up in Quetta, and he had his business in Balochistan's capital as well.

"I have never done any project any Lahore [...] before putting blame, one should have ample evidence of the allegation," he said.

The MPA revealed that he participated in PTI's 2012 and 2013 rallies, where he also provided logistic support to the party.

Regarding claims of being probed by National Accountability Bureau, he said: "Dr Munir is also under investigation. He also has cases against him."



Qadir also refuted claims that he is a Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) member. "Can someone provide evidence of my party membership?"

PTI took back the Senate ticket from Qadir following mounting pressure from within the party.

Announcing the withdrawal, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said in a tweet that the party had allocated the Balochistan ticket to Zahoor Agha instead.



"The kaptaan (skipper) always listens to his people," the prime minister's aide said.