Wednesday Mar 10 2021
Disney Plus surpasses 100 million mark of paid subscribers

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

With exponential growth, the streaming service Disney Plus has crossed the 100 million global subscribers mark.

Having been launched in November 2019, the media giant’s streaming service has a rich catalogue of movies and shows to fall back on. The streamer has the backing of Disney’s major franchises, including Star Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pixar, National Geographic, and several others.

The service won seven Emmys with its well-known first live-action Star Wars TV show, The Mandalorian. The show rose to be the biggest ones during 2019 and 2020. Both seasons of the series attracted a massive audience.

Apart from other popular MCU TV shows, the streamer also boasts of WandaVision which became the most in-demand series during the run of its first season.

Disney+ had hit 95 million paid subscribers in early February. And before long, in less than a month, the company announced the streamer crossed the mark of 100 million subscribers - that accounts for five million paid subscribers in just a month.

Announcing the big happy news, Disney CEO Bob Chapek at the company’s virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders, said the big numbers demonstrates Disney+'s "enormous success," adding they've inspired Disney to be "more ambitious."

“The enormous success of Disney+ —which has now surpassed 100 million subscribers—has inspired us to be even more ambitious, and to significantly increase our investment in the development of high-quality content,” he said.

The streamer now has set eyes to producing hundred new shows a year. 

