Wednesday Mar 10 2021
ECP notifies victory of senators from capital, four provinces

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

PPP's Yousuf Raza Gillani (L) has been elected to the general seat and PTI's Fawzia Arshad to the women's seat in Islamabad.

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday notified the induction of newly appointed senators to the upper house of the parliament following the March 3 Senate polls.

"In pursuance of Section 124 of the Elections Act, 2017, and all other powers enabling it in that behalf, the Election Commission hereby publishes the names of the following candidates returned to the Senate of Pakistan [...] in place of the Members whose terms will expire on 11th March, 2021 under clause (3) of Article 59 of the Constitution," read the separate notifications, which then went on to list candidates that had won across the various seat categories in Islamabad, as well as in each of the four provinces.

Islamabad

From Islamabad, two senators were elected — PPP's Yousuf Raza Gillani to the general seat and PTI's Fawzia's Arshad to the women's seat.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

From Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11 senators were notified — seven senators were appointed to general seats, two to technocrat seats including ulema, two to seats for women and one to the seat reserved for Non-Muslims.

Punjab

From Punjab, 11 senators were inducted to the upper house — seven to general seats, two to technocrat seats including ulema, and two to women seats.

Balochistan

From Balochistan, 12 senators have been notified — seven to general seats, two to technocrats including ulema, two to women seats and one to a seat reserved for Non-Muslims.

Sindh

From Sindh, 11 senators have officially been notified — seven to general seats, two to technocrats including ulema, and two to women seats.

