Wednesday Mar 10 2021
Karishma Ali believes National Women Championship will help young footballers grow

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

Footballer Karishma Ali playing during the National Women Championship in Karachi. — Photo by author

  • Experienced teams scoring goals against weaker sides to foster young girls to do better next time, she Karishma Ali.
  • "You will remain mediocre if you continue to play among mediocre," the footballer stresses.
  • She asserts one event a year is not enough, calls for more activities for women footballers.

KARACHI: Experienced teams scoring dozens of goals against weaker sides in the ongoing National Women Championship will foster young girls to do better next time, footballer Karishma Ali said.

Speaking to Geo.tv after Highlanders vs Nawansheher game in National Women Football Championship on Wednesday, the 22-year-old footballer insisted weaker sides will only improve when they play against stronger sides.

“You will remain mediocre if you continue to play among mediocre. It won’t give you the motivation to improve or lift your standard,” she said.

At least 86 goals were scored in the first eight matches of the championship which is being played in Karachi.

While some view this scoreline as discouraging and humiliating for youngsters, Ali feels that this should motivate them to lift their standards.

“When new players or youngsters play seniors and experienced players, they’ll get inspiration along with learning. For them, this (such defeats) should encourage them to do better and work harder so that they can compete against better sides,” said Ali who is also known for her activism to promote women's sports.

Replying to a question, the young footballer — who was featured in “Forbes 30 under 30” last year — said that she was happy to see new teams and players in the tournament.

“It is so heartening to see girls from all over Pakistan participating in this tournament, it makes me feel that things are going in the right direction and if things continue to move ahead like this, then that time isn’t far when we’ll be playing international football for the country,” she said.

“But, it is also important to have more of [these] activities, as one event a year won’t help. You need to invest in the grassroots level and player development,” she added.

