Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez finds it hard to date since split from Justin Bieber

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

Superstar Selena Gomez has admitted that she finds it troublesome to get into a steady relationship since her last one with Justin Bieber ended three years ago.

Speaking on Vogue Magazine, the Lose You To Love Me hit maker said that fame has made it difficult for her to understand if a person genuinely likes her.

"I can’t meet someone and know if they like me for me," she said. 

"To be honest, I just want to start over. I want everything to be brand-new. I want someone to love me like I’m brand-new."

She also shared how she had to seek professional help following her messy split from Bieber because her life was no longer in her control. 

When she went to a center she said she started thinking about her 'personal life, and I'm like, What am I doing with my life? and it becomes this spiral,' added the star.

In addition, the 28-year-old singer left fans speculating about her music career as she hinted at retirement from music industry, saying: 'I want to give it one last try.'

"It's hard to keep doing music when people don't necessarily take you seriously. I've had moments where I've been like, 'What's the point? Why do I keep doing this?' 'Lose You to Love Me' I felt was the best song I've ever released, and for some people, it still wasn't enough," she said. 

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton shares never-before-seen picture of her children

Kate Middleton shares never-before-seen picture of her children
Eddie Murphy stepped away from big screen after winning Razzie Award for Worst Actor

Eddie Murphy stepped away from big screen after winning Razzie Award for Worst Actor
Sophie Turner reacts to Meghan Markle's interview

Sophie Turner reacts to Meghan Markle's interview

TV presenter launches fresh attack against Meghan Markle on Twitter

TV presenter launches fresh attack against Meghan Markle on Twitter

Meghan Markle's former colleague calls Buckingham Palace 'straight up evil'

Meghan Markle's former colleague calls Buckingham Palace 'straight up evil'
Fury and denial as Harry and Meghan Markle prompt new race debate in UK

Fury and denial as Harry and Meghan Markle prompt new race debate in UK
Naya Rivera's father slams Glee creator over 'broken promise' after star's death

Naya Rivera's father slams Glee creator over 'broken promise' after star's death
Archbishop bashed for officiating Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘secret’ wedding

Archbishop bashed for officiating Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘secret’ wedding
Princess Diana’s inheritance check for Prince Harry laid bare

Princess Diana’s inheritance check for Prince Harry laid bare
Gwyneth Paltrow touches on shocking 14-pound lockdown weight gain

Gwyneth Paltrow touches on shocking 14-pound lockdown weight gain
Demi Moore says ex-husband's wife Emma Heming Willis is 'her sister'

Demi Moore says ex-husband's wife Emma Heming Willis is 'her sister'
How Chrissy Teigen was left embarrassed after interacting with Katy Perry

How Chrissy Teigen was left embarrassed after interacting with Katy Perry

Latest

view all