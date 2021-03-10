Selena Gomez finds it hard to date since split from Justin Bieber

Superstar Selena Gomez has admitted that she finds it troublesome to get into a steady relationship since her last one with Justin Bieber ended three years ago.

Speaking on Vogue Magazine, the Lose You To Love Me hit maker said that fame has made it difficult for her to understand if a person genuinely likes her.

"I can’t meet someone and know if they like me for me," she said.

"To be honest, I just want to start over. I want everything to be brand-new. I want someone to love me like I’m brand-new."

She also shared how she had to seek professional help following her messy split from Bieber because her life was no longer in her control.

When she went to a center she said she started thinking about her 'personal life, and I'm like, What am I doing with my life? and it becomes this spiral,' added the star.

In addition, the 28-year-old singer left fans speculating about her music career as she hinted at retirement from music industry, saying: 'I want to give it one last try.'

"It's hard to keep doing music when people don't necessarily take you seriously. I've had moments where I've been like, 'What's the point? Why do I keep doing this?' 'Lose You to Love Me' I felt was the best song I've ever released, and for some people, it still wasn't enough," she said.

