Growing alarm as coronavirus positivity rate in Pakistan shoots up to 5.36%

With the steady increase in coronavirus cases in Pakistan during the past few weeks, the coronavirus positivity rate has shot up to 5.36%, with daily cases in Pakistan crossing the 2,000-mark for the first time since January 29 on Thursday.



Another 53 deaths from coronavirus have been reported while 2,258 new cases have emerged during the past 24 hours.

According to coronavirus statistics shared by the government, about 42,164 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 2,258 people were tested positive.

Read more: Schools to be closed from March 15 in several cities due to COVID-19 outbreak: Shafqat Mehmood



According to the official portal, the number of deaths from coronavirus in the country has risen to 13,377, whereas, the total number of cases has climbed up to 597,497.

The number of active cases across the country stands at 17,627 as of today.

In addition, 1,276 patients have recovered from the virus across the country during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 566,492.

The alarming surge in virus cases was reported after the government decided to loosen some coronavirus restrictions last month.

Authorities had taken the decision after carefully reviewing existing non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs or measures to treat Covid-19 other than medical treatment).

Read more: Second phase of Pakistan's coronavirus vaccination drive begins today

However, due to fears of a third wave of coronavirus, the government yesterday decided to put most of the restrictions back in place after a National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting.

The decisions taken by the NCOC are as follows:

Strict compliance with mask-wearing will continue across the board.

Smart lockdowns/micro smart lockdowns will continue to be imposed based on disease prevalence/hotspots.

50% of work from home policy will be implemented at the discretion of federating units. However, it will be enforced in Islamabad with immediate effect.

The time limit of 10:00pm on all commercial activities will be re-enforced with immediate effect, less essential services.

Amusement parks across the country will be closed at 6:00pm.

The earlier decision of allowing indoor weddings, indoor dining and the opening of cinemas and shrines with effect from 15th March 21 has been withdrawn.

Early spring holidays announced in various parts of country

A day earlier, rising cases of COVID-19 and an alarming increase in the overall positivity ratio prompted the government to announce spring holidays in all educational institutions of Islamabad, seven major cities of Punjab, and Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The two-week spring break will commence from March 15 and continue till March 28.

“This order, however, will not be applicable to institutions and students taking send-up examinations. There will be no postponement of send-up exams,” Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood clarified at a media briefing.