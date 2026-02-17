Opposition 'decides to continue' parliament protest as PTI raises concern over Imran's treatment

Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayin-e-Pakistan (TTAP) leaders stage a sit-in at Parliament House, Islamabad, February 17, 2026. — X/@TTAP_OFFICIAL

Prevented from meeting Imran in prison: Aleema.

Imran instructs PTI SC to file case against authorities.

Rana Sanaullah terms protests politically motivated.



The multi-party opposition alliance, Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayin-e-Pakistan (TTAP), has decided to continue its protest at Parliament House, sources said on Tuesday, as jailed PTI founder Imran Khan renewed his demand for access to his personal physician.

The development emerged during a TTAP meeting at Parliament House, led by National Assembly Opposition Leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai, where participants reportedly resolved to continue the sit-in until the former premier's personal doctors and family are granted access to him at Adiala jail.

Sources said that some PTI members suggested ending the sit-in based on the medical report, while a few PTI members agreed with the ongoing protest strategy.

A follow-up meeting of the alliance is scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday).

Lawmakers from the PTI and TTAP launched a multi-day sit-in at Parliament House and KP House in Islamabad on February 13, demanding that the PTI founder be shifted to a hospital for treatment of his eye condition.

The protest followed claims by the former prime minister that he has lost 85% of vision in his right eye.

In response, the government formed a medical board to examine and treat him in prison. However, Imran's family and his party rejected the board's report, insisting that his personal physicians and family be present during any treatment.

Today's TTAP meeting came after a media talk by Imran's sister, Aleema Khan, in which she raised concerns over the PTI founder's health.

Speaking to reporters at Bani Gala, accompanied by her two sisters, she said the family had attempted to visit the Rawalpindi prison to check on their brother's condition.

However, she added, authorities prevented them from reaching the prison, blocking the family from seeing him.

Citing former first lady Bushra Bibi, she said the PTI founder had confirmed that his eyesight was not normal, insisted that Dr Aasim Yusuf and Dr Faisal Sultan be allowed to examine him, and demanded that a blood test be conducted with the results made public.

Imran, she said, also instructed PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja to file an FIR against the authorities.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, however, said that the PTI founder received the best available medical care.

Speaking on Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath", he accused the opposition of spreading chaos across the country, saying the PTI sought to create confusion and disorder.

"The PTI will never be satisfied," he added.

Sanaullah questioned the statement issued following today's jail meeting, asking whether any prison law allowed such declarations.

He alleged that the PTI's protests were politically motivated rather than health-related.