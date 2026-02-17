'Dry fruits, desi chicken': From food to facilities, Imran Khan's daily routine in Adiala jail

Former prime minister Imran Khan addresses a news conference after he was wounded following a shooting incident during a long march in Wazirabad, at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre in Lahore, November 4, 2022. — Reuters

A detailed report on the facilities provided to former prime minister Imran Khan at Adiala Jail has been submitted to the Supreme Court.

The three-page report, submitted by the Superintendent of Adiala jail, outlines the living conditions and amenities available to Imran in his 7-cell compound.

The cricketer-turned-politician, 73, has been in jail since August 2023, convicted in a string of cases that he says were politically driven following his ouster in a 2022 parliamentary vote.

Imran's lawyer told the Supreme Court last week that the ex-cricketer had lost a significant amount of vision in his right eye while in custody. A medical board said on Monday that the swelling had reduced after treatment and his vision had improved.

According to the report submitted in the apex court, Imran’s jail compound includes a 57-foot-long and 14-foot-wide corridor and is adjacent to the 35/37 lawn. The compound can accommodate 30 to 35 prisoners.

The report stated that the jailed former premier spends time in the lawn reading books and newspapers while enjoying the sunlight. For exercise, he has access to a cycling machine and other gym equipment.

Details of his diet also included: breakfast comprises dates, walnuts, honey, coffee, porridge, lassi, warm milk, chia seeds, and pomegranate juice.

Lunch includes desi chicken, mutton, salad, mixed pickles, potato chips, fried eggs, and assorted lentils. In the evening, he consumes almonds, raisins, grated coconut, milk, dates, bananas, and apples in the form of a shake.

The report further notes that Imran has access to natural light and fresh air throughout the day and is kept in a secure environment with adequate class facilities provided.