Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Amy Duggar sympathises with Meghan Markle over tell-all, says she feels 'controlled'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

'I too wasn’t protected. I too felt trapped and unheard,' Amy Duggar said about Meghan Markle's tell-all

Singer Amy Duggar said she relates to Meghan Markle over her explosive tell-all, revealing she feels controlled herself. 

Expressing her thoughts on the CBS interview, Duggar said, “I just watched the [CBS] special with Harry and Meghan.

“In a very small way, I can sympathize with her. I too wasn’t protected. I too felt trapped and unheard. I felt like there was no way out, I felt used, controlled and I was scrutinized.” 

The boutique owner said she resonates with the Duchess's pain and her plight of living in the royal family. 

“I can’t imagine what all she endured, but I do sympathize," Duggar added.  

“Suicide is never the answer and I’m so glad she has found peace. I admire her grit, tenacity and her class,” the mom of one continued, before sharing another motivational Twitter post reading, “I went back and [forth] asking myself ‘Do I need to send this message out?’ But the answer is yes. It’s so empowering to speak up!! I hope you will never be afraid to tell your story.” 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles keeps photo of walking Meghan Markle down the aisle

Prince Charles keeps photo of walking Meghan Markle down the aisle

Journalist who reported Meghan Markle made Kate cry stands by her reporting

Journalist who reported Meghan Markle made Kate cry stands by her reporting
Sharon Osbourne tears up while defending Piers Morgan against Meghan Markle

Sharon Osbourne tears up while defending Piers Morgan against Meghan Markle

Why Meghan Markle had to relinquish her passport and keys after marrying Harry?

Why Meghan Markle had to relinquish her passport and keys after marrying Harry?

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West not on talking terms despite co-parenting their kids

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West not on talking terms despite co-parenting their kids
Harry Potter star Katie Leung recalls 'awful' racism over Cho Chang casting

Harry Potter star Katie Leung recalls 'awful' racism over Cho Chang casting
James Gunn puts ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ casting rumours to rest

James Gunn puts ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ casting rumours to rest
‘Black Panther’ director on how franchise is moving on without Chadwick Boseman

‘Black Panther’ director on how franchise is moving on without Chadwick Boseman
Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ costar Patrick J. Adams takes a dig at Piers Morgan

Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ costar Patrick J. Adams takes a dig at Piers Morgan
From 'The White Tiger' to 'Supernova': 10 best movies that have made 2021 bearable

From 'The White Tiger' to 'Supernova': 10 best movies that have made 2021 bearable
Princess Diana ‘believed’ in the monarchy and ‘wanted it to survive’

Princess Diana ‘believed’ in the monarchy and ‘wanted it to survive’

Demi Lovato fans to be ‘blown away’ with ‘Dancing with the Devil’: report

Demi Lovato fans to be ‘blown away’ with ‘Dancing with the Devil’: report

Latest

view all