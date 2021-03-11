Amy Duggar sympathises with Meghan Markle over tell-all, says she feels 'controlled'

'I too wasn’t protected. I too felt trapped and unheard,' Amy Duggar said about Meghan Markle's tell-all

Singer Amy Duggar said she relates to Meghan Markle over her explosive tell-all, revealing she feels controlled herself.



Expressing her thoughts on the CBS interview, Duggar said, “I just watched the [CBS] special with Harry and Meghan.

“In a very small way, I can sympathize with her. I too wasn’t protected. I too felt trapped and unheard. I felt like there was no way out, I felt used, controlled and I was scrutinized.”

The boutique owner said she resonates with the Duchess's pain and her plight of living in the royal family.

“I can’t imagine what all she endured, but I do sympathize," Duggar added.

“Suicide is never the answer and I’m so glad she has found peace. I admire her grit, tenacity and her class,” the mom of one continued, before sharing another motivational Twitter post reading, “I went back and [forth] asking myself ‘Do I need to send this message out?’ But the answer is yes. It’s so empowering to speak up!! I hope you will never be afraid to tell your story.”