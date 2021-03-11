Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Mar 11 2021
By
Ummay Farwa
,
Web Desk

Lahore minor rescued from abusive employers after neighbours call police for help

By
Ummay Farwa
,
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

Representational image. — File photo

  • Police rescue 10-year-old girl from a government official's residence in Lahore.
  • The 10-year-old child maid was allegedly subjected to torture, says police.
  • Punjab's Child Protection Bureau takes notice, orders child be taken into its custody.

LAHORE: Police rescued a 10-year-old minor girl from a government official's residence in the city's Wahdat Colony, Geo News reported Thursday.

According to the police, they had to climb a ladder to enter the house and rescue the child.

"The 10-year-old child maid was allegedly tortured by the owners" police said, adding that it swiftly took action and rescued the child maid after residents of the area launched a complaint regarding the matter.

When questioned by the police, the child said she was hired as a domestic worker in Malik Tariq's house and had been working there for the last one-and-a-half years. 

"My father had left me in [Tariq's] office and from there [he took me home]."

In response to the incident, Punjab's Child Protection Bureau took notice and ordered the child to be taken into its custody. The department's chairperson, Sara Ahmad, said the police took timely action and rescued the child.

Related items

"The house owner and the family would [allegedly] torture the girl every day," she said, adding that the child was a resident of Kasur.

"The parents will be contacted soon ... justice will be served," the chairperson vowed.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan nominates Mirza Mohammad Afridi for Senate deputy chairman post

PM Imran Khan nominates Mirza Mohammad Afridi for Senate deputy chairman post
How to register for COVID vaccine in Pakistan

How to register for COVID vaccine in Pakistan
MQM-London's Kehkashan Haider running target killing group in Karachi from Texas: CTD

MQM-London's Kehkashan Haider running target killing group in Karachi from Texas: CTD
PML-N women leader Tanveer Bibi arrested for allegedly thrashing lady constable

PML-N women leader Tanveer Bibi arrested for allegedly thrashing lady constable
Our Senators are being called and asked not to vote for PDM, claims Maryam Nawaz

Our Senators are being called and asked not to vote for PDM, claims Maryam Nawaz
Asif Ali Zardari: From Mr 10% to Mr President

Asif Ali Zardari: From Mr 10% to Mr President
Peshawar Hight Court orders immediate ban of TikTok mobile app

Peshawar Hight Court orders immediate ban of TikTok mobile app
PDM receives nomination papers from candidates for Senate chairman, deputy chairman

PDM receives nomination papers from candidates for Senate chairman, deputy chairman
Election Commission of Pakistan announces by-poll schedule for Karachi's NA-249

Election Commission of Pakistan announces by-poll schedule for Karachi's NA-249
PML-N leader Uzma Bukhari booted from court for speaking to Shahbaz Sharif

PML-N leader Uzma Bukhari booted from court for speaking to Shahbaz Sharif
PM Imran Khan says Senate election 'showed how we are losing our moral compass'

PM Imran Khan says Senate election 'showed how we are losing our moral compass'
We may go for another lockdown if coronavirus cases increase: Saeed Ghani

We may go for another lockdown if coronavirus cases increase: Saeed Ghani

Latest

view all