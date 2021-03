Silhouettes of mobile phone and laptop users are seen next to a screen projection of WhatsApp logo, March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files

WhatsApp is reportedly testing an option to change the playback speed of voice messages.

WABetaInfo says the feature was "under development and it will be available in a future update for iOS and Android.

WhatsApp is reportedly testing an option to change the playback speed of voice messages, according to WABetaInfo, a website that independently tracks and announces news about the instant messaging service for iOS, Android, and Windows.



In a post on Twitter, WABetaInfo said the feature was "under development and it will be available in a future update for iOS and Android".



"Screenshots will be published here on @WABetaInfo when available in a future beta build," they added.