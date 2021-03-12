Justin Bieber touches on his ‘be-all, end-all’ take for ‘boundaries’

Grammy award winning singer Justin Bieber recently got candid about his ‘be-all, end-all’ approach to boundaries and his desire to change the dynamic, in favor of more sustainable options.

The star touched upon his new tactic during an interview with Billboard and was even quoted saying, "I definitely learned how to have boundaries, and I just don't feel like I owe anybody anything. “

“That has helped me to be able to just say no and just be firm in it and know that my heart [wants] to help people, but I can't do everything. I want to sometimes, but it's just not sustainable."