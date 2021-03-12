Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Mar 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber touches on his ‘be-all, end-all’ take for ‘boundaries’

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 12, 2021

Justin Bieber touches on his ‘be-all, end-all’ take for ‘boundaries’

Grammy award winning singer Justin Bieber recently got candid about his ‘be-all, end-all’ approach to boundaries and his desire to change the dynamic, in favor of more sustainable options.

The star touched upon his new tactic during an interview with Billboard and was even quoted saying, "I definitely learned how to have boundaries, and I just don't feel like I owe anybody anything. “

“That has helped me to be able to just say no and just be firm in it and know that my heart [wants] to help people, but I can't do everything. I want to sometimes, but it's just not sustainable."

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth is a great Queen, Kangana Ranaut speaks out on Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey

Queen Elizabeth is a great Queen, Kangana Ranaut speaks out on Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey
Billy Ray Cyrus gives heartwarming advice to Noah Cyrus ahead of Grammy night

Billy Ray Cyrus gives heartwarming advice to Noah Cyrus ahead of Grammy night
Lady Gaga voices support for Japan: ‘I have such respect’

Lady Gaga voices support for Japan: ‘I have such respect’
Miranda Lambert reveals details about her stunning Grammy look

Miranda Lambert reveals details about her stunning Grammy look
Harry and Meghan's staff members signed 'gag orders' ahead of Oprah tell-all: report

Harry and Meghan's staff members signed 'gag orders' ahead of Oprah tell-all: report

Kate Middleton, Prince William 'excited' for baby no. 4? Insider reveals

Kate Middleton, Prince William 'excited' for baby no. 4? Insider reveals

Demi Lovato says Max Ehrich split helped her gain sense of 'who she really is'

Demi Lovato says Max Ehrich split helped her gain sense of 'who she really is'
Justin Bieber touches on Hailey Baldwin’s ‘structured’ nature with romance

Justin Bieber touches on Hailey Baldwin’s ‘structured’ nature with romance
Kate and Meghan feud: Duchesses haven't 'spoken directly in over a year'

Kate and Meghan feud: Duchesses haven't 'spoken directly in over a year'
Prince William disobeys Queen to respond to Meghan and Harry?

Prince William disobeys Queen to respond to Meghan and Harry?
Prince Charles at outs with Harry for trashing the royal family in public

Prince Charles at outs with Harry for trashing the royal family in public

Oprah Winfrey tell-all has opened 'communication channels' for William and Harry

Oprah Winfrey tell-all has opened 'communication channels' for William and Harry

Latest

view all