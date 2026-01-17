Hailey Bieber shares throwback PDA-filled photos of her, Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber takes part in 2016 trend!

The mother-of-one is the latest celebrity to take part in the ongoing social media trend. She posted a carousel of photos depicting her 2016 moments, featuring a PDA-filled picture with her husband Justin Bieber among the slides.

The sixth photo on the post showed the couple passionately locking their lips on a beachside sunset, holding each other close to their selves with eyes closed.

"you just had to be there," Hailey simply captioned the post.

For the couple, who started dating rumours in 2014 after when they met in 2009 for the first time, 2016 was a pivotal year in their relationship.

In 2016, the Baby crooner told GQ about his hesitation to commit to a relationship.

"What if Hailey ends up being the girl I'm gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it's always gonna be damaged," he said at the time. "It's really hard to fix wounds like that. It's so hard ... I just don't want to hurt her."

For her part, Hailey confirmed to E! News that the duo were "not an exclusive couple. He's about to go on tour," she said. "Relationships at this age are already complicated, but I don't really like to talk about it because it's between me and him."

The Grammy winner then proposed Hailey in July 2018 and got married in September of same year.

In August 2024, the couple welcomed their baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber, together.