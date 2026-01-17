Jennifer Garner teases Ben Affleck over Beyoncé' 'Halo' story

Jennifer Garner spoke candidly about her ex Ben Affleck and his obsession to the Bey-Hive, Beyonce's legion of superfans.

The 53-year-old Miracles from Heaven actress appeared at a Los Angeles bookstore on Thursday alongside author Laura Dave.

During the event, she explained that Dave likes to work while listening to music, a habit she said she knows all too well from her famous ex.

'Do you guys do this? Do you listen to a song over and over again? I just want to tell you something. I've survived this. I have lived through it,' Garner joked.

'Ben Affleck listens to a song over and over. I had a three-month-old and a three-year-old living in a rental in Cambridge, Massachusetts while he was shooting The Town. And he listened to Beyoncé's 'Halo,' and I would be nursing."

Affleck and Garner were married from 2005 until 2015 and share three children: Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 13.

Affleck himself has admitted he often listens to the same songs on repeat while working.

'I listen to music when I write and usually I will find a couple of songs that are inspiring to me and I just sort of put them on a loop and then I will write to music,' he said in a 2016 Golden Globes interview.

It comes after the Daily Mail reported that Garner and Affleck’s other ex, Jennifer Lopez, whom he split with in 2025 after three years of marriage, were not photographed together at the Golden Globes.