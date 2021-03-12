Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 12 2021
Wasim names Pakistan squad for Zimbabwe, South Africa tours; Dahani makes the cut

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim on Friday announced the Pakistan squad for the upcoming tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe in a press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Pakistan is scheduled to play three one-day internationals and four Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against South Africa from April 2 till April 16. 

After the South Africa tour, the team will depart to Zimbabwe, where they will play two Tests and three T20Is against the Chevrons.

In the T20I squad, Mohammad Hafeez and Shadab Khan have returned to the team after being dropped for the matches against South Africa. 

Opener Sharjeel Khan has also returned to the squad, while emerging players Mohamamad Wasim Jr and Arshad Iqbal have been called up following their strong performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). 

Interestingly, Mohamamad Wasim Jr has also been named in the ODI squad. 

On the other hand, Pakistan's star leg spinner Yasir Shah has been excluded from the Test squad due to an injury. 

Mutlan Sutlans bowler Shahnawaz Dahani, who picked up quite a lot of accolades during PSL 6, has been given his maiden Test call.

T20I squad: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohamamad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Usman Qadir.

ODI squad: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakil, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Mohammad, Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir.

Test squad: Babar Azam, Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mehmood, Sajid Khan.

