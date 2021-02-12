Pakistan to tour South Africa for limited overs series in April

PCB says national team's ODI series will be counted as part of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League

South Africa series will be Pakistan’s second series in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League

PCB added another T20I to the tour on the request of Cricket South Africa

LAHORE: Pakistan will play a limited over series, which includes ODIs and T20s, against South Africa in their home conditions from April 2 till April 16, said a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Friday.

The PCB said the men's national team will play three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches.

"In addition to the three ODIs, which will count towards automatic qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan will also play four T20Is," said the statement.

Read more: Pak vs SA: Schedule, timings for T20 series

As per the PCB schedule, the team will depart for Johannesburg on March 26 and will play the three Super League matches on April 2, 4 and 7.

The first and the third ODIs will be played at Centurion, while the second match will be played in Johannesburg.

The PCB said that Pakistan was scheduled to play three T20Is following the ODI series but another T20I was added on the request of Cricket South Africa.

"Johannesburg will host the opening two matches on April 10 and 12 April, while Pretoria will be the venue for the third and fourth T20Is," said the statement.

The PCB said that the South Africa series will be Pakistan’s second series in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

After defeating Zimbabwe 2-1 in November 2020, Pakistan is currently ranked fifth on the table.

Read more: Former chief selector Iqbal Qasim gives tips for day 3 of first Test against South Africa

On the other hand, this will also be South Africa’s first series in the league.

"In the 13-side league, each side has to play eight series over a two-year period, including four at home and four away," said the statement.

The country's governing body for cricket said that the team's tour to South Africa was originally planned for October 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PCB said that the series has been rescheduled for April just before Pakistan’s takes a two Tests and three T20I tour to Zimbabwe, which will start from April 17.

“We are delighted to help assist our fellow member in these challenging times. We all have a collective responsibility to look after the game and its welfare together as ICC Members," PCB's Director International Cricket Zakir Khan.

CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith: express his delight to "finally confirm the dates and full schedule for Pakistan’s white-ball tour to South Africa".

Read more: Fans can now pre-book their tickets for PSL matches

“Pakistan have proved their status over the years as one of the most dangerous limited-overs teams and I’m sure they will give the Proteas a stern test on the Highveld," said Smith. He also said that he was grateful to the PCB to "increase the length of the tour" at a short notice.

Tour schedule

April 2 - 1st ODI; SuperSport Park, Pretoria

April 4 - 2nd ODI; Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

April 7 - 3rd ODI; SuperSport Park, Pretoria

April 10 - 1st T20I; Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

April 12 - 2nd T20I; Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

April 14 - 3rd T20I; SuperSport Park, Pretoria

April 16 -4th T20I; SuperSport Park, Pretoria