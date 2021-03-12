Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Mar 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Chief Justice unhurt in car accident near Rashakai, SC confirms

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 12, 2021

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed. Photo: File

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed is unhurt after his convoy met with an accident near Rashakai, the Supreme Court's spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

The spokesperson said that one of the cars in CJP Gulzar’s convoy had an accident as he was travelling to Kohat to attend the funeral of Justice Yahya Afridi’s father. 

The spokesperson said the accident took place near Rashakai town in Mardan.

“Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and his car are safe,” said the spokesperson. 

It was reported on Thursday that Supreme Court's Justice Yahya Afridi's father Omar Khan Afridi had passed away.  

The CJP and other judges of the apex court had expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Justice Afridi's father.

