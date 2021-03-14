Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Mar 14 2021
By
Web Desk

As coronavirus cases rise, Punjab govt imposes smart lockdown in various cities

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 14, 2021

In this photo, people stand in circles drawn with chalk to maintain a safe distance outside a bank in Lahore. — Reuters
  • A new strain of coronavirus from the UK has spread to most areas of Punjab.
  • A smart lockdown will be imposed in 16 areas of Lahore, 17 in Gujarat, and four areas Rawalpindi from noon today.
  • Shops selling fruit, vegetable, milk, meat, and items of necessity as well as bakeries will remain open till 7pm.

A new strain of the novel coronavirus from the UK has spread in most areas of Punjab, resulting in the provincial government imposing a smart lockdown in 16 areas of Lahore, 17 in Gujarat, and four areas of Rawalpindi from noon today.

Shops selling fruit, vegetable, milk, meat, and items of necessity as well as bakeries will remain open till 7pm. As per the rules, only one person will be allowed to leave the house in case of an emergency.

All business centres in Punjab will be closed from Monday at 6pm, whereas markets will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

In addition, 50% of staff attendance at private and government offices will be permitted.

Read more: Pakistan coronavirus update: 2,664 test postive in a single day

All indoor wedding halls, shrines, cinemas, and community centres have been closed in the most affected areas of Gujarat, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, and Gujranwala.

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has expressed concern over the rising number of cases and called on the provinces to strictly implement security measures in order to curb the virus spread.

Meanwhile, a smart lockdown in some cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also being considered while a further ban on international travel from some countries will be considered after consultation with the relevant authorities.

More From Pakistan:

Coronavirus in Pakistan: 2,664 test positive in single day, positivity rate climbs to 6.6%

Coronavirus in Pakistan: 2,664 test positive in single day, positivity rate climbs to 6.6%
Ministers attack PML-N's Javed Latif for 'Pakistan Khappay' statement

Ministers attack PML-N's Javed Latif for 'Pakistan Khappay' statement
Bilawal expresses full confidence in opposition senators at dinner hosted at Zardari House

Bilawal expresses full confidence in opposition senators at dinner hosted at Zardari House
Peshawar man sentenced to death for raping 7-year-old

Peshawar man sentenced to death for raping 7-year-old
In bid to assist Iraq in fight against pandemic, Pakistan dispatches coronavirus relief goods

In bid to assist Iraq in fight against pandemic, Pakistan dispatches coronavirus relief goods
A banyan tree has dared to grow where humans dare not tread

A banyan tree has dared to grow where humans dare not tread
Arshad 'Chaiwala' hops on 'pawri hori hai' bandwagon

Arshad 'Chaiwala' hops on 'pawri hori hai' bandwagon
Lahore university proposal: Shaniera Akram, Shahbaz Gill oppose students' expulsion

Lahore university proposal: Shaniera Akram, Shahbaz Gill oppose students' expulsion
Islamabad makes wearing masks mandatory amid a worsening coronavirus situation in Pakistan

Islamabad makes wearing masks mandatory amid a worsening coronavirus situation in Pakistan
Pakistan extends restrictions on inbound flights as virus cases rise

Pakistan extends restrictions on inbound flights as virus cases rise
Zardari, Bilawal, Gillani meet on Senate election; PPP to challenge rejected votes in IHC

Zardari, Bilawal, Gillani meet on Senate election; PPP to challenge rejected votes in IHC
PM Imran Khan approves setting up of Civil Drone Authority

PM Imran Khan approves setting up of Civil Drone Authority

Latest

view all