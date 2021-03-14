Pakistan coronavirus update: 2,664 test postive in a single day

Masked men travel on a vehicle in Pakistan. Photo: AFP

Pakistan's positivity percentage over the past 24 hours measured at 6.5%

32 people die over the past 24 hours

NCOC chief Asad Umar had earlier warned that the third wave of the virus has begun in Pakistan

Coronavirus cases across the country continue to be on the rise with Pakistan reporting 2,664 new infections over the past 24 hours, on Sunday.

The positivity percentage of the virus has been measured at 6.5% while 32 people have passed away from the disease in a single day.



On Saturday, Pakistan conducted 40,564 tests of the virus after which the above-mentioned results were obtained.



Earlier this week, the NCOC and the education ministry had taken important decisions on closing schools in certain cities of the country owing to the rising number of cases.



The NCOC had also announced that the ban on shrines, outdoor dining and other activities, such as the reopening of cinemas, has been extended as the country braces for a third wave of the virus.



No doubt that the third coronavirus wave has begun: Asad Umar