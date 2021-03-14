Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Mar 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan coronavirus update: 2,664 test postive in a single day

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 14, 2021

Masked men travel on a vehicle in Pakistan. Photo: AFP
  • Pakistan's positivity percentage over the past 24 hours measured at 6.5%
  • 32 people die over the past 24 hours
  • NCOC chief Asad Umar had earlier warned that the third wave of the virus has begun in Pakistan

Coronavirus cases across the country continue to be on the rise with Pakistan reporting 2,664 new infections over the past 24 hours, on Sunday.

The positivity percentage of the virus has been measured at 6.5% while 32 people have passed away from the disease in a single day.

On Saturday, Pakistan conducted 40,564 tests of the virus after which the above-mentioned results were obtained.

Earlier this week, the NCOC and the education ministry had taken important decisions on closing schools in certain cities of the country owing to the rising number of cases.

The NCOC had also announced that the ban on shrines, outdoor dining and other activities, such as the reopening of cinemas, has been extended as the country braces for a third wave of the virus.

No doubt that the third coronavirus wave has begun: Asad Umar

'Dangerous situation developing'

NCOC chief Asad Umar had issued a grim warning: the third coronavirus wave has begun in Pakistan.

Speaking to DawnNews on Thursday, the planning minister had said: "Yes, absolutely. There is no doubt that the third wave has begun. Basically, the phenomena driving it is the spread of the UK strain."

Umar had said that the districts where there was higher positivity ratio had a high number of Pakistanis living in the UK.

"We had genome sequencing done from NIH (National Institute of Health) and [...] the dominant strain is the UK strain," the minister had said.

He said the UK strain was already known to transmit more easily and so spreads faster, compared to the original, Wuhan strain.

"And now with a new report we have also found that the mortality rate is higher," he added.

Umar had said that since Pakistan's first death in March last year and until now in 2021, "our fatality rate [...] saw a clear and sustained increase and we had speculated that it may be linked to this strain but now the international report establishes it".

"So this is a very dangerous situation that is developing."

More From Pakistan:

Ministers attack PML-N's Javed Latif for 'Pakistan Khappay' statement

Ministers attack PML-N's Javed Latif for 'Pakistan Khappay' statement
Bilawal expresses full confidence in opposition senators at dinner hosted at Zardari House

Bilawal expresses full confidence in opposition senators at dinner hosted at Zardari House
Peshawar man sentenced to death for raping 7-year-old

Peshawar man sentenced to death for raping 7-year-old
In bid to assist Iraq in fight against pandemic, Pakistan dispatches coronavirus relief goods

In bid to assist Iraq in fight against pandemic, Pakistan dispatches coronavirus relief goods
A banyan tree has dared to grow where humans dare not tread

A banyan tree has dared to grow where humans dare not tread
Arshad 'Chaiwala' hops on 'pawri hori hai' bandwagon

Arshad 'Chaiwala' hops on 'pawri hori hai' bandwagon
Lahore university proposal: Shaniera Akram, Shahbaz Gill oppose students' expulsion

Lahore university proposal: Shaniera Akram, Shahbaz Gill oppose students' expulsion
Islamabad makes wearing masks mandatory amid a worsening coronavirus situation in Pakistan

Islamabad makes wearing masks mandatory amid a worsening coronavirus situation in Pakistan
Pakistan extends restrictions on inbound flights as virus cases rise

Pakistan extends restrictions on inbound flights as virus cases rise
Zardari, Bilawal, Gillani meet on Senate election; PPP to challenge rejected votes in IHC

Zardari, Bilawal, Gillani meet on Senate election; PPP to challenge rejected votes in IHC
PM Imran Khan approves setting up of Civil Drone Authority

PM Imran Khan approves setting up of Civil Drone Authority
'Blast from the past': PM Imran Khan shares photo dating back 29 years

'Blast from the past': PM Imran Khan shares photo dating back 29 years

Latest

view all