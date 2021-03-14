Can't connect right now! retry
Islamabad deputy commissioner Hamza Shafqaat tests positive for coronavirus

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat. — Photo courtesy Twitter/@hamzashafqaat
  • Hamza Shafqaat tests positive for virus, requests prayers for recovery.
  • Asad Umar prays for him, saying he has played "a very important role" in curbing the spread of coronavirus in the capital city.
  • New restrictions have been notified for Islamabad, including the sealing of three subsectors.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a tweet posted by him on Sunday.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. Request for prayers," he wrote.

National Command and Operations Centre chief Asad Umar prayed for his recovery, saying he has played "a very important role" in curbing the spread of coronavirus in the capital city.

"Hope you get well soon," he said.

A day earlier, Shafqaat had cited a "wedding function" as the source of the spread to his parents, who also tested positive for coronavirus.

New restrictions in capital

Shafqaat's tweet came shortly after he had notified new restrictions for Islamabad in view of the rapidly rising coronavirus cases. According to APP, 152 people tested positive in the capital in the last 24 hours.

He said that subsectors I-8/4, F-11/1 and I-10/2 will be sealed tonight.

The deputy commissioner further said that outdoor gatherings of 300 people are allowed only for a two-hour duration.

Offices are not allowed to call more than 50% employees to work, he said, adding that anyone found violating standard operating procedures will have to face immediate legal action.

Read about the other measures: Three Islamabad subsectors to be sealed tonight among other measures as COVID-19 cases rise

Islamabad makes wearing masks mandatory

A day earlier, the district administration had mandated the use of masks by all citizens.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been put in place for the implementation of the rule, the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, Hamza Shafqat said, as he announced the new rule.

The district administration warned of legal action under Section 188 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).against those found not wearing a mask, adding that the mask-wearing rule will remain in place for the next two months.

