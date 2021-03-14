KU starts CSS preparation classes, advises students to not take exam lightly

Professor Dr Abdul Hai Madani addresses the orientation session of the students enrolled in the CSS preparations course organised by University of Karachi, on March 15, 2021. — KU

Candidates who are interested in appearing in the Central Superior Service (CSS) exams "should focus on their studies and not take lightly the importance of preparation for the exams", said Associate Professor of the Humanities Department NED University Professor Dr Abdul Hai Madani.

According to a statement by Karachi University, Professor Madani was addressing the introductory class organised by the Student Guidance Counseling and Placement Bureau of the varsity for the students enrolled for the preparation of CSS examinations.

"One of the major reasons for failure in CSS exams is that students ignore the CSS syllabus and content," said Madani.



The professor said that a majority of the applicants believe that they can pass the CSS exams as they have freshly completed their studies or enrolled in some programs and such candidates only consider their curriculum and the materials they have studied.



"They for some reasons do not give importance to the syllabus and content particular to the CSS syllabus and this is one of the major reasons why a large number of students do not manage to clear CSS exams," he said.



"There is a need to prepare for the exams keeping in view the syllabus and content of the CSS," he added.



Another speaker, CSP Officer and Deputy Director Textiles and Leather Division Balqis Jamali observed that the biggest reason for the failure rate in the CSS exams is "the lack of focus on our education system".

She said that "we have never thought about how we should groom our children".



"We blame the school, college and university for not playing their role but we do not understand what the children want to do, which is mainly due to lack of focus. We cannot fix the system alone, it requires collective efforts and everyone has to play their part in this regard," she said.



According to Jamali, the CSS is "a test of thinking, understanding and perception".

Meanwhile, another CSP Officer, the former Commissioner Karachi and Mirpur Khas and (retired) Additional Chief Secretary Mir Hussain Ali, observed that lack of awareness is also a major reason for very low participation in the CSS exams.

“Many people do not even know what civil service is. It is seen as an easy way to get a job because passing the exam makes it easy to get a job and you can play a positive and key role in serving the country and the nation.”

One of the speakers, the CSP Officer and the Deputy Director Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Dr Shumaila Sikandar advised the candidates to always keep thinking positive and ensure hard work instead of giving up hope.

“Our country is facing a lot of problems but if we all work together to find a solution then we can easily resolve the matter.”

Speaking on the occasion, the Director Students Guidance Counseling and Placement Bureau, University of Karachi, Dr Ghazal Khawaja Humayun said that youngsters usually fail to clear the CSS exams due to lack of preparation and if we provide good opportunities and if they are given a little attention, then they could show better results in the CSS exams.

She said that creative persons and those who are familiar with the art of thinking and have the skills to invent new ways should appear in the CSS exams.



Humayun advised that students prepare for the exams as per the syllabus of the subjects.





