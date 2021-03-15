Religious scholar Muhammad Ali Mirza survives attempt on life in Jhelum

Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza. Photo Courtesy: BBC via YOUTUBE SCREENGRAB

Religious scholar Muhammad Ali Mirza sustains injuries during assassination attempt on Sunday.

The scholar was stabbed with a knife during his weekly lecture, police said.

Police have arrested two suspects and registered a case.

JHELUM: Religious scholar Muhammad Ali Mirza has sustained an injury from what police described as an assassination attempt, Geo News reported.



Mirza was stabbed with a knife by assailants during his weekly lecture on Sunday night, police said.

The scholar received injuries to his arm.

According to police, the attacker has been identified as Shehzad Ali, a resident of Lahore.

Police have arrested two suspects in total and registered a case at the city police station.

With 1.4 million subscribers, the scholar has over 1,600 videos on his own YouTube channel.

He has been criticised for 'misguiding people' by taking an unorthodox view on Islam, but his many followers believe he takes a religious position that is rationally articulated after exhaustive study.