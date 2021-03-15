Karachi: 8 injured as blast takes place near Rangers vehicle in Orangi

A damaged Rangers vehicle near Karachi's Orangi Town Number 5 area. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: Eight persons were injured when a blast took place near the city's Orangi Town number 5 area on Monday.



As per sources, among the injured include Rangers officials as well. The blast took place at a busy street in the area.



More than two Rangers officials were injured in the attack. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.



Police said the bomb could be planted by the roadside or in a motorcycle near the site. However, it couldn't be verified.



Eyewitnesses said the intensity of the blast was so severe that people standing near the area were thrown to the ground due to the impact.



A few among the six injured in the blast have suffered serious wounds. Rangers and police personnel have arrived at site of the blast and cordoned off the area.





