CDA plans to introduce Metropolitan Police force for Islamabad

The bird view of Islamabad city. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/File

ISLAMABAD: The newly formed board of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to establish a Metropolitan Police in collaboration with the Islamabad police.

The board also spoke of plans to construct new roads, regulate contractual employees and create a green restaurant in the F-9 Park.

The new CDA board met Monday evening for the first time. Amer Ali Ahmed chaired the meeting.

The development authority decided to seek the approval of the federal Cabinet for construction of 10th Avenue, expansion and carpeting of IJ Principal Road and extension of Margalla Avenue.

It was also decided to regularise contractual employees and daily wagers in light of the orders of the Islamabad High Court.

The meeting also decided to create 'green cafe shops and restaurants' under the supervision of Nayyar Ali Dada in the F-9 Park.

The CDA board ageed to request the Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority to work on a project to construct 4,400 plots at sites of katchi abadis.