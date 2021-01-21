Can't connect right now! retry
CDA employees arrested for stealing petrol from vehicles in Islamabad

Thursday Jan 21, 2021

The government employees allegedly stole petrol from the vehicles during the night. (Representational Image) Photo: Geo Urdu/File
  • Capital Development Authority (CDA) employees have been arrested by police for stealing petrol from the company's vehicles
  • FDA has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the government employees
  • The diesel was reportedly taken out of the vehicles in the presence of a security official

Capital Development Authority (CDA) employees have been arrested by police for stealing petrol from the company's vehicles, Geo News reported on Thursday.

The deputy director of the Federal Development Agency (FDA) has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the government employees,  alleging that they steal petrol from the vehicles during the night.

Police have arrested two CDA employees for 15 cans of stolen diesel and made a video aimed at "exposing the culprits".

Read more: When will CDA remove the encroachments on Islamabad’s Margalla Road?

CDA sources revealed that the diesel was taken out of the vehicles of the Directorate of Environment, reportedly in the presence of a security official, a matter which is under investigation.

The Director-General (DG) Environment suspended the security guard, directing an immediate inquiry into the matter.



