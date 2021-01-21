CDA employees arrested for stealing petrol from vehicles in Islamabad

The government employees allegedly stole petrol from the vehicles during the night. (Representational Image) Photo: Geo Urdu/File

Capital Development Authority (CDA) employees have been arrested by police for stealing petrol from the company's vehicles, Geo News reported on Thursday.

The deputy director of the Federal Development Agency (FDA) has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the government employees, alleging that they steal petrol from the vehicles during the night.

Police have arrested two CDA employees for 15 cans of stolen diesel and made a video aimed at "exposing the culprits".

CDA sources revealed that the diesel was taken out of the vehicles of the Directorate of Environment, reportedly in the presence of a security official, a matter which is under investigation.

The Director-General (DG) Environment suspended the security guard, directing an immediate inquiry into the matter.







