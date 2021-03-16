Can't connect right now! retry
UAE cricketers handed eight-year bans for match fixing attempts

Tuesday Mar 16, 2021

Batsman Shaiman Anwar Butt (left) and former United Arab Emirates skipper Mohammad Naveed. — Twitter/File

  • Mohammad Naveed, Shaiman Anwar found guilty in January of attempting to fix matches of the T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.
  • Naveed was also found guilty of similar breaches during the Emirates Cricket Board's T10 League.
  • The bans go back to October 16, 2019, when they were provisionally suspended.

DUBAI: Former United Arab Emirates skipper Mohammad Naveed and batsman Shaiman Anwar Butt have been handed eight-year bans each by a tribunal for breaching the International Cricket Council's (ICC) anti-corruption code, the governing body said Tuesday.

The independent tribunal found both guilty in January of attempting to fix matches of the Twenty20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 in UAE and not reporting corrupt approaches to the anti-corruption officials.

Naveed was also found guilty of similar breaches during the Emirates Cricket Board's T10 League that year.

"Both had long international careers and were well versed in the threat from match fixers," Alex Marshall, General Manager of ICC's Integrity Unit, said in a statement.

"That they both chose to engage with this corrupt activity was a cynical betrayal of their positions, their teammates, and all supporters of UAE cricket.

"I am pleased that the independent tribunal has imposed significant bans from all forms of cricket and this should serve as a warning to any cricketer who considers taking the wrong path."

The bans are backdated to October 16, 2019, when they were provisionally suspended. 

