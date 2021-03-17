Can't connect right now! retry
Britney Spears takes Harry, Meghan Markle’s cue with Oprah Winfrey interview

Grammy award winning singer Britney Spears is reportedly interested in giving Hollywood a candid tell-all about her life experiences following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive revelations.

The news about Spear’s interest was brought forward by a source close to Metro UK and they were quoted saying, “Britney was incredibly moved by Meghan’s interview, as she likened her own feelings of entrapment as well as her struggles with mental health, which she thought was incredibly brave.”

“With her dad still acting as co-conservator, Britney has every aspect of her life controlled, so she too feels like she has been forced into silence.”

The insider concluded saying, “But as her fight to have her dad removed shows, Britney is finally fighting to take back control of her own life. That includes having her say and addressing all the rumors about her when she can.”

