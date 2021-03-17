NAB Lahore summons Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

File photo of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

NAB Lahore on Wednesday has summoned PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.



Maryam has been directed to appear before NAB Lahore on Friday, March 26 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

She had earlier appeared before NAB Lahore on August 11, 2020.

According to the NAB spokesperson, the bureau has received new evidence concerning the PML-N vice president. “In the light of new evidence, Maryam Nawaz should be investigated,” he added.

NAB had arrested Maryam along with her cousin Yousaf Abbas in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case on August 8.

As per NAB, the bureau in January 2018 had received a Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) report describing suspicious transactions in billions of rupees regarding the Chaudhry Sugar Mills under the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

At the time, the PML-N was the ruling party in the country.



After receiving the FMU report, NAB started its inquiry in October 2018 and found that Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Shahbaz Sharif and family, and Abbas Sharif and family are shareholders in the company, along with some foreigners from the UAE and the UK.

During the probe, it was found that huge investments were made in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills from 2001 to 2017 amounting to billions of rupees in the name of issuing shares in foreigners' names.

Interestingly, later on, the same shares were transferred back to Maryam, Hussain, and Nawaz without paying any money to the foreign business partners.