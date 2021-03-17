Can't connect right now! retry
Rosie Gabrielle tells fans how to find true love in life

Canadian vlogger Rosie Gabrielle, who accepted Islam last year and got married to Pakistani travel vlogger Adeel Amer, has shared with her fans how to find true love.

Sharing her dazzling photo from her wedding on her Instagram handle, Rosie captioned the post, “HOW TO FIND LOVE OR ATTRACT THE RIGHT PERSON IN YOUR LIFE” followed by heart emoji.

In a lengthy note, she said “We are all looking for love. One way or another, we yearn to be accepted, cared for, to be loved. We search our whole lives for this person. Some unable to find this love, or somehow repeatedly attract people who are not good for them.”

“They don’t see the beauty that lies within, they don’t value who you are, and they do not know your worth as a human being.”

“WHY IS THIS? And how can you change this pattern?”, she said and added “Every person in your life acts as a mirror. The people closest to you, reflect back how your internal thought process is about yourself and how you’re feeling. So if you find yourself in a not so healthy relationship, ask yourself; DO I LOVE MYSELF? DO I KNOW I AM WORTHY OF LOVE? DO I VALUE MYSELF AND PUT ME FIRST, or neglect to listen to my feelings and body when it is communicating to me?”, said the Vlogger.

“Often times when we’re young. We’re TOO MUCH for this world. We quiet ourselves and put our light into a box, we dim to fit in with the rest. We DENY that aspect of us. We become fractured pieces, separated from who we are. We forget to love that part of us and shove it away. So if you deny this light and don’t love who we truly are, HOW CAN ANYONE ELSE ?”

“If you want to find true love, look no further than deep inside. And once you find this light again, true love you will finally attain,” she said while tagging husband Adeel Amer.

