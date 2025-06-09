Geo Films' ‘Deemak' devours box office, becomes Pakistan's biggest horror blockbuster

'Deemak' star cast Faysal Quraishi, Samina Peerzada and Sonya Hussyn pose for a phote at a promotional event. —Instagram

Pakistan’s biggest horror film, Deemak, has scared the wits out of the audiences and stolen the spotlight this Eid, delivering both chills and box office dominance with a staggering Rs70 million haul in just its first two days.

Geo Films' masterpiece Deemak not only spooked Pakistani audiences but also left them so shaken that they urged others to watch it.

Samina Pirzada's unforgettable performance has captivated hearts.

By doing historic business, Deemak has become the biggest horror film in the history of Pakistani cinema. The film has taken the audience to a new world of fear and emotions.

This film, based on horror, curiosity, jinn, and the confusion of family relationships, has proven to be a completely new and unique experience for the audience.

Written by executive producer Syed Murad Ali, director Rafi Rashidi, and Ayesha Muzaffar, the film not only has fear and thrill but also beautifully depicts social issues and emotional moments.

The main characters of the film include Faisal Qureshi, Sonia Hussain, Samina Pirzada, Javed Sheikh, Bushra Ansari, and other senior artists. The film was released in cinemas across the country under “Mandviwala Entertainment.”

The viewers of Deemak appreciated the efforts of Geo and said that the film is a Bollywood hit; the actors have shown the best essence of acting. It should be remembered that Geo Films has previously presented many masterpiece films: Khuda Ke Liye, Bol, Teefa in Trouble, The Legend of Maula Jatt, Donkey King, and Glass Worker.