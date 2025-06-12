Asim Azhar, Merub Ali call off engagement after three years

An undated image of Pakistani singer Asim Azhar and actor and model Merub Ali. — Instagram/@meruub

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar has announced his separation from his fiancée, Pakistan actor and model Merub Ali, nearly three years after the couple publicly disclosed their engagement.

Azhar shared the news late last night in an Instagram story, stating that the decision was made "peacefully and mutually".

"After a great deal of thought and reflection, Merub & I, have chosen to move forward on separate paths peacefully & mutually," Azhar wrote.

Asim Azhar's Instagram Story on June 12, 2025. — Instagram/@asimazhar

He further added: "While we shared meaningful moments and genuinely hoped for a future together, life sometimes takes its own course. We have the utmost respect for each other and the families involved, and always will."

The Jo Tu Na Mila hitmaker requested privacy and understanding from the public during this time.

"We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy during this time, and hope this is met with the same grace with which it is being shared," his statement concluded.

Asim and Merub, both prominent figures in the Pakistani entertainment industry, announced their engagement in March 2022, much to the delight of their fans.

The news of their split comes as a surprise to many who followed their relationship.