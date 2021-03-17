Can't connect right now! retry
Won't rest till qabza mafia is dealt with: CM Buzdar assures PM Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

PM Imran Khan meets Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Photo: File
  • PM Imran Khan briefed about "qabza mafia" in Punjab
  • Premier praises Punjab govt's efforts against land grabbers
  • PM asks Punjab govt to speed up efforts to provide relief to the common man

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister assured Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday that the provincial government will not rest until the "qabza mafia" (land grabbers) in the province are dealt with.

The chief minister met PM Imran Khan during which matters of governance in Punjab came under discussion.

CM Buzdar briefed the prime minister about the administrative and political issues related to Punjab. He told the prime minister that the government had enhanced the operation against land grabbers in Punjab.

On providing relief to the common man, CM Buzdar said Sahulat Bazaars — where the poor can buy necessary items at fixed and cheap rates — would be set up throughout the province.

The chief minister also informed the prime minister that provincial ministers had been tasked to keep a check on the prices of food items.

After the briefing, PM Imran Khan praised the provincial government's efforts against land grabbers. The premier told the chief minister that provincial governments will have to take concrete steps to keep inflation in check.

He instructed CM Buzdar to speed up efforts to provide relief to the poor. 

