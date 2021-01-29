Can't connect right now! retry
PM Imran Khan arrives in Sahiwal to launch public welfare, development projects

Friday Jan 29, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan walks as his security detail looks on. Photo: Radio Pakistan file photo. 
  • PM Imran Khan to launch welfare and development projects in Sahiwal
  • Prime minister will stay for a day in the city
  • PM Imran Khan will meet beneficiaries of the Ehsaas Programme

SAHIWAL: Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Sahiwal for a day-long visit to the city, where he is expected to launch welfare and development projects for the city. 

PM Imran Khan "will distribute cheques among the deserving under the Kamyab Jawan Programme and hand over tractors to the farmers," read a post on Radio Pakistan

The prime minister will meet beneficiaries of the Ehsaas Programme in the city before addressing a public event. 

Dr Arslan Khalid, the focalperson to the prime minister on digital media, shared some more details about the premier's visit to Sahiwal. 

"Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI will visit Sahiwal today. PM will announce Pak's first Full Cycle waste disposal system in Sahiwal today. From Coal Pollution Capital in 2016 to be among one of the best performers in Gvts Clean & Green initiative in 2021, Sahiwal has come a long way," tweeted Dr Arslan. 

